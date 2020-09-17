Celebrate Tony Nominee Nick Cordero on the Stage

The beloved actor was born September 17, 1978.

Cordero made his Broadway debut in 2012, stepping into the roles of Dennis and Record Company Man in the Tony-nominated musical Rock of Ages. Over the course of his career, Cordero created the role of Cheech, the tap-dancing, theatre-loving gangster in the Woody Allen musical Bullets Over Broadway (for which he earned a Tony Award nomination), originated the role of Earl in Sara Bareilles' hit musical Waitress, created the leading role of Sonny in A Bronx Tale: The Musical, and more. The actor last appeared onstage in the Los Angeles production of Rock of Ages, returning to the role of Dennis. His Off-Broadway credits included the title role in The Toxic Avenger.

In addition to his stage work, Cordero played Victor Lugo on the TV series Blue Bloods and was also seen on screen in Mob Town, Inside Game, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Going in Style, A Stand Up Guy, Lilyhammer, Don Juan, Apartments at 254, and Queer As Folk.

