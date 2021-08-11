Celebrate Tony, Academy, and Emmy Award Winner Viola Davis With a Look at Her Theatre Highlights

The stage and screen actor celebrates her birthday August 11.

Davis made her Broadway debut as Vera in August Wilson’s Seven Guitar in 1996. The actor would return to Wilson’s work several more times throughout her career, winning Tony Awards for her performances as Tonya in the 2001 production of King Hedley II and Rose in 2010 production of Fences. She also took home the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role in Fences, reprising her performance in the film adaptation of the August Wilson play. She recently earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Davis is the first black woman to win Academy, Emmy, and Tony awards for acting.

In celebration of Davis, look back at the theatre highlights from her career.

