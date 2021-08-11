Celebrate Tony, Academy, and Emmy Award Winner Viola Davis With a Look at Her Theatre Highlights

By Playbill Staff
Aug 11, 2021
 
The stage and screen actor celebrates her birthday August 11.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Acclaimed stage and screen star Viola Davis celebrates her birthday August 11.

Davis made her Broadway debut as Vera in August Wilson’s Seven Guitar in 1996. The actor would return to Wilson’s work several more times throughout her career, winning Tony Awards for her performances as Tonya in the 2001 production of King Hedley II and Rose in 2010 production of Fences. She also took home the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role in Fences, reprising her performance in the film adaptation of the August Wilson play. She recently earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Davis is the first black woman to win Academy, Emmy, and Tony awards for acting.

In celebration of Davis, look back at the theatre highlights from her career.

_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Viola Davis and Keith David in Seven Guitars T. Charles Erickson
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Michele Shay and Viola Davis in Seven Guitars Eric Y. Exit
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Viola Davis and Ruben Santiago-Hudson in Seven Guitars
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Viola Davis in King Hedley II Joan Marcus
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Viola Davis in King Hedley II Joan Marcus
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Stephen McKinley Henderson and Viola Davis in King Hedley II Joan Marcus
Viola Davis in Intimate Apparel
Viola Davis in Intimate Apparel
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Viola Davis and Lauren Vélez in the play Intimate Apparel in 2004 Joan Marcus
Viola Davis
Viola Davis at the Kennedy Center Honors
Viola Davis and Denzel Washington in Fences.
Viola Davis and Denzel Washington in Fences. Joan Marcus
