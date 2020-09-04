Celebrate Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart With a Look at His Career on Stage

By Nathan Skethway
Sep 04, 2020
The actor celebrates his birthday September 4.
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin.
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin. Cylla von Tiedemann

September 4 marks the birthday of Tony-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at some of his biggest performances thus far.

After making his Broadway debut as a replacement in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Iglehart went on to originate the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. He later created the role of the Genie in the 2014 Broadway adaptation of Disney's Aladdin, for which he took home to the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. In 2017, he joined the Broadway production of Hamilton as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson. In 2019, the actor originated the role Phil in the Public Theater's adaptation of Disney's Hercules.

Iglehart was most recently seen onstage in Hamilton, returning to the company September 2019.

James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in <i>Memphis</i>
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in Memphis Photo by Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin
James Monroe Iglehart as The Genie in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin.
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann
Sam Tanabe and James Monroe Iglehart
Sam Tanabe and James Monroe Iglehart at BroadwayCon 2017 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_18-1HamiltonBway0187r James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina in Hamilton Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0032r James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson_HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson in Hamilton Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0045r (1) James Monroe Iglehart _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart in Hamilton Joan Marcus
New_York_Pops_Gala_Concert_Performance_2018_HR
James Monroe Iglehart with the New York Pops Joseph Marzullo/WENN
