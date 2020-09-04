Celebrate Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart With a Look at His Career on Stage

The actor celebrates his birthday September 4.

September 4 marks the birthday of Tony-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at some of his biggest performances thus far.

After making his Broadway debut as a replacement in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Iglehart went on to originate the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. He later created the role of the Genie in the 2014 Broadway adaptation of Disney's Aladdin, for which he took home to the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. In 2017, he joined the Broadway production of Hamilton as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson. In 2019, the actor originated the role Phil in the Public Theater's adaptation of Disney's Hercules.

Iglehart was most recently seen onstage in Hamilton, returning to the company September 2019.