Celebrate Tony Winner Jessie Mueller With A Look Back at Her Career Onstage

The Beautiful and Waitress star celebrates her birthday February 20.

Tony winner Jessie Mueller celebrates her birthday February 20.

Mueller made her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, earning a Tony nomination for her performance as Melinda Wells. In the decade since, she has starred in The Myster of Edwin Drood, Nice Work if You Can Get It, Beautiful: the Carole King musical (earning a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical), Waitress, and Carousel. She was last seen on Broadway in Tracy Letts' The Minutes.

In honor of the Tony Award winner, look back at highlights from her career onstage.

