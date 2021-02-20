Celebrate Tony Winner Jessie Mueller With A Look Back at Her Career Onstage

By Playbill Staff
Feb 20, 2021
 
The Beautiful and Waitress star celebrates her birthday February 20.
waitress_prod_HR_1918.jpeg
Jeremy Morse, Molly Hager, Jessie Mueller, Aisha Jackson and Stephanie Torns in Waitress Joan Marcus

Tony winner Jessie Mueller celebrates her birthday February 20.

Mueller made her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, earning a Tony nomination for her performance as Melinda Wells. In the decade since, she has starred in The Myster of Edwin Drood, Nice Work if You Can Get It, Beautiful: the Carole King musical (earning a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical), Waitress, and Carousel. She was last seen on Broadway in Tracy Letts' The Minutes.

In honor of the Tony Award winner, look back at highlights from her career onstage.

Look Back at Tony Winner Jessie Mueller on the Stage

Jessie Mueller and Harry Connick Jr.
Jessie Mueller and Harry Connick Jr. in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever Paul Kolnik
Jessie Mueller in <i>On a Clear Day You Can See Forever</i>
Jessie Mueller in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever Paul Kolnik
Jessie Mueller and company
Jessie Mueller and company in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever Photo by Paul Kolnik
Jenifer Foote, Jessie Mueller, Chita Rivera and Janine Divita
Jenifer Foote, Jessie Mueller, Chita Rivera, and Janine Divita backstage at in The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Ivan Hernandez, Kristine Zbornik, Amy Adams, Jessie Mueller and Denis O'Hare
Ivan Hernandez, Kristine Zbornik, Amy Adams, Jessie Mueller, and Denis O'Hare in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Into the Woods
Ivan Hernandez and Jessie Mueller in the Shakespeare in the Park production
Ivan Hernandez and Jessie Mueller in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Into the Woods Joan Marcus
Jessie Mueller, Sarah Stiles, Gideon Glick and Denis O'Hare
Jessie Mueller, Sarah Stiles, Gideon Glick, and Denis O'Hare in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Into the Woods Joan Marcus
Jessie Mueller in <i>Beautiful</i>
Jessie Mueller in Beautiful Joan Marcus
Jessie Mueller and Jake Epstein in <i>Beautiful</i>
Jessie Mueller and Jake Epstein in Beautiful Joan Marcus
Jessie Mueller
Jessie Mueller in Beautiful
