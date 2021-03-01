Celebrate Tony Winner Lindsay Mendez With a Look at Her Theatre Highlights

By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 01, 2021
 
The Carousel and Wicked celebrates her birthday March 1.
Lindsay Mendez Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez celebrates her birthday March 1. The actor, known for her big belt, made her Broadway debut in the 2007 revival of Grease, originating the role of Jan. She would return to the Main Stem in 2010 as a Mennonette in Sherie Rene Scott’s autobiographical musical Everyday Rapture. In 2013, Mendez journeyed to Oz, assuming the role of Elphaba.

Mendez made her Broadway play debut in 2017 in Josh Harmon’s Significant Other, playing Laura opposite Gideon Glick as Jordan Berman. She was last seen on Broadway in her Tony Award-winning performances as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel.

In addition to her stage work, Mendez can be seen on television in CBS' courthouse drama All Rise, playing Sara Castillo.

Look Back at Tony Winner Lindsay Mendez on Stage

Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra and Annaleigh Ashford in <i>Dogfight</i>.
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra and Annaleigh Ashford in Dogfight
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez in <i>Dogfight</i>
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez in Dogfight
Lindsay Mendez in <i>Wicked</i>
Lindsay Mendez in Wicked Joan Marcus
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez in Wicked
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez in Wicked Joan Marcus
Lindsay Mendez, Sherie Rene Scott and Betsy Wolfe in <i>Everyday Rapture</i>
Lindsay Mendez, Sherie Rene Scott, and Betsy Wolfe in Everyday Rapture Carol Rosegg
A scene from the Broadway revival of <i>Godspell</i>
Cast of Godspell Photo by Jeremy Daniel
Wallace Smith and Lindsay Mendez in Godspell.
Wallace Smith and Lindsay Mendez in Godspell Photo by Jeremy Daniel
Lindsay Mendez and George Salazar
Lindsay Mendez and George Salazar at Godspell
Lindsay Mendez and Gideon Glick in Significant Other Joan Marcus
Gideon Glick and Lindsay Mendez in Significant Other Joan Marcus
