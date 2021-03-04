Celebrate Tony-Winning Composer Jeanine Tesori With This Video Tribute

Samantha Williams, Kara Lindsay, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and more appear in the half-hour salute from music director Max Grossman.

What better way to celebrate Women's History Month than with a tribute to Broadway's most produced female composer, Jeanine Tesori? Music director Max Grossman (Falsettos and Bright Star national tours), with the help of a few of his Broadway friends, has done just that.

From the gospel and Memphis blues influences in Violet to the jazz-infused score of Thoroughly Modern Millie to the pop flavors of Shrek the Musical, not only is Tesori prolific, she excels at creating very distinct and diverse sounds for her storytelling. She's garnered five Tony Award nominations for Best Score, winning in 2015 for Fun Home (with Lisa Kron). Fun Home and Soft Power, written with David Henry Hwang, were both finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. A revival of her musical Caroline, Or Change is scheduled to open in 2021.

Performers in the tribute video include Laurie Veldheer (Mamma Mia!) and Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon) singing selections from Thoroughly Modern Millie; NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress), Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen), Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Kathryn Allison (Wicked), and Rachel Prather (A Christmas Carol) performing Caroline, Or Change; Andrea Prestinario, Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), and Kendyl Ito as the Alisons from Fun Home; Ben Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), and Anthony Lee Medina (Hamilton) singing Shrek; and Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady), John Battagliese, and Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton) with Violet.

Watch the video concert of Tesori selections above. Then, check out Grossman's videos of the Into the Woods prologue and a reunion of the Falsettos national tour cast, both featuring Broadway favorites. (Trust us, you don't want to miss Jessica Vosk's other wicked witch.)