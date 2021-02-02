Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Broadway Gifts From Moulin Rouge!, Frozen, What The Constitution Means to Me, and More

By Dan Meyer
Feb 02, 2021
 
Get the perfect treat for your sweet!
Valentine's Day Gift Guide_HR.jpg

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to think about how to show the Broadway fan in your life that you really care. From jewelry and clothing to theatre mementos, the Playbill Store has some perfect ideas for that special someone—or the ideal treat for yourself!

Check out our Valentine’s Gift Guide below. Place your orders by February 3 to ensure delivery by February 14.

Moulin_Rouge_Charm_Enhancement
The perfect accompaniment to a set of keys or bookbag

Moulin Rouge! Charm Keychain
Put your keys and loyalty cards on this keychain to bring the musical with you wherever you go. The souvenir features three charms: the show logo, a bright red tassel, and a sparkling diamante heart.


Moulin.Rouge.Tote.300x300.jpeg
Carry more than just the love in your heart with this handy tote bag

Moulin Rouge! Tote Bag
This canvas tote back features the iconic “Nature Boy” lyric. Whether you’re a fan of the musical, the movie, or both, this is a must-have souvenir for any collection. The bag measures 14” x 15” with a 4” flat bottom, perfect to carry anything you need for the day.


Frozen mug
Transport yourself with a sip from this Frozen mug

Frozen mug
A deep ceramic mug featuring custom Rosemaling, a style of Norwegian decorative painting. Interior rim features song lyrics "For the First Time in Forever." This practical yet magical gift comes in an Arendelle-themed decorative box.


The Lion King bracelet set
Flaunt your love for The Lion King

The Lion King Bracelet Set
Show off your love for accessories and Broadway with these unique elastic bracelets each featuring a different charm: Baby Simba, The Lion King logo, Pumbaa, and jungle leaves.


Celebrated the opening of She Loves Me at Studio 54
Celebrated the opening of She Loves Me at Studio 54

She Loves Me Opening Night Playbill
Transport yourself into Maraczek's Parfumerie with this one of a kind memento from Roundabout's 2016 production at Studio 54. The collectible comes sealed in a custom-fitted vinyl bag and is mailed in protective packaging.


Show off your Passion-ate vocals
Show off your Passion-ate vocals

Passion Vocal Score Book
Practice your vocal talent with sheet music from Passion by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. It’s the perfect way to spend time away from your screens practicing your duets. This revised edition, including all scenes and transition parts, has been prepared from the composer's piano copy rather than the piano-conductor parts, making it particularly useful to the rehearsal pianist.


Broadway throw blanket
Broadway throw blanket

Playbill Broadway Throw
Our new blanket is the perfect accessory to add some theatricality to your home. Show off (or share) your love of Broadway with this new 50" x 60" soft light-weight throw blanket. The blanket is printed with your favorite Playbill Broadway covers in eye-popping colors with great clarity.


What the Constitution Means to Me t-shirt
What the Constitution Means to Me t-shirt

What the Constitution Means to Me T-shirt
Theatre is politics and this yellow tee from the Broadway play by Heidi Schreck makes sure to let the world know how you—and your loved one—feels. Note: this is a slim fit tee, please consider ordering up 1 or 2 sizes for a comfortable roomy fit.


Playbill_Pajamas_Ladies_Enhancement

Pajamas
These PJs are the perfect way to relax with a cup of coffee or tea (maybe even in a Playbill mug) before you start the day. Better yet, have a cozy date night and put them on as you enjoy one of the many streaming Broadway titles available to enjoy these days. Available for men and women in sizes S, M, L, XL, and XXL.


Playbill_Apron

Playbill Apron
If your mother still insists on cooking for you every time you visit, make it a little more fun with this black cotton apron emblazoned with the signature Playbill logo. It comes with a double front pocket to hold seasonings, recipe cards, cooking utensils, and anything else you need.


Arthur the Bear
Arthur the Bear

Playbill Plush Bear
Meet Arthur the Bear! He's a cuddly 12” tall stuffed animal with embroidered nose and eyes, sporting Playbill's iconic logo tee shirt. No doubt this bruin is going to be a beloved gift for the young (and young at heart) Broadway fans this holiday season.


Gift_Certificate_Update_HR

Playbill Store Gift Certificates
Get this gift so your friends and family can decide what to buy themselves! Available in denominations of $25, $50, $100, $150, and $250, gift certificates are available to use for anything in our store.

