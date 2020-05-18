Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Andrew Garfield, Condola Rashad, Uma Thurman, and More

By Marc J. Franklin, Joseph Marzullo
May 18, 2020
 
Check out highlights from the 2018 portrait unveilings at the famed midtown restaurant.
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield Joseph Marzullo/WENN

From the ghost light to the Legacy Robe, Broadway is filled with tradition. And while many theatre customs exist behind the scenes, Broadway lore is available for all to see at Sardi's, from patrons to creators alike.

For theatre artists, receiving a Sardi’s portrait is an esteemed honor, stretching back decades. Located on 44th Street, the walls of the famed midtown restaurant are lined with caricatures of Broadway favorites, from legends like Barbra Streisand to newer stars like Ben Platt, with new artwork being added often.

In celebration of Broadway, Playbill is looking back at 10 years of Sardi’s caricatures. Check out highlights from the 2018 portrait unveilings with Andrew Garfield, Condola Rashad, Uma Thurman, and more.

Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas
Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh Lucas
Josh Lucas Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Marton Csokas
Marton Csokas Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Blair Brown
Blair Brown Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Uma Thurman, Blair Brown, Phillipa Soo, Marton Csokas, and Josh Lucas
Uma Thurman, Blair Brown, Phillipa Soo, Marton Csokas, and Josh Lucas Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Katharine McPhee and Sara Bareilles
Katharine McPhee and Sara Bareilles Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles Joseph Marzullo/WENN
