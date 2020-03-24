Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis, David Alan Grier, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis, David Alan Grier, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 24, 2020
 
Check out highlights from the 2012 portrait unveilings at the famed midtown restaurant.
Audra McDonald and David Alan Grier with Norm Lewis, 2012
Audra McDonald and David Alan Grier with Norm Lewis, 2012 Joseph Marzullo/WENN

From the ghost light to the Legacy Robe, Broadway is filled with tradition. And while many theatre customs exist behind the scenes, at Sardi’s, Broadway lore is available for all to see, from patrons to creators alike.

For theatre artists, receiving a Sardi’s portrait is an esteemed honor, stretching back decades. Located on 44th street, the walls of the famed midtown restaurant are lined with caricatures of Broadway favorites, from legends like Barbra Streisand to newer stars like Ben Platt, with new artwork being added often.

In celebration of Broadway, Playbill is looking back at 10 years of Sardi’s caricatures. Check out highlights from the 2012 portrait unveilings with Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis, David Alan Grier, and more.

Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis, David Alan Grier, and More

Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis, David Alan Grier, and More

37 PHOTOS
Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Bassett, and Max Klimavicis, 2012
Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Bassett, and Max Klimavicis, 2012 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Samuel L. Jackson, 2012
Samuel L. Jackson, 2012 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Angela Bassett and Samuel L. Jackson, 2012
Angela Bassett and Samuel L. Jackson, 2012 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Angela Bassett, 2012
Angela Bassett, 2012 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Angela Bassett, 2012
Angela Bassett, 2012 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Samuel L. Jackson, 2012
Samuel L. Jackson, 2012 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Angela Bassett, 2012
Angela Bassett, 2012 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tony Sheldon and Max Klimavicius, 2012
Tony Sheldon and Max Klimavicius, 2012 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tony Sheldon, 2012
Tony Sheldon, 2012 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.