Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Bradley Cooper, Helen Mirren, and More

By Marc J. Franklin, Joseph Marzullo
May 04, 2020
 
Check out highlights from the 2015 portrait unveilings at the famed midtown restaurant.
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Joseph Marzullo/WENN

From the ghost light to the Legacy Robe, Broadway is filled with tradition. And while many theatre customs exist behind the scenes, Broadway lore is available for all to see at Sardi's, from patrons to creators alike.

For theatre artists, receiving a Sardi’s portrait is an esteemed honor, stretching back decades. Located on 44th street, the walls of the famed midtown restaurant are lined with caricatures of Broadway favorites, from legends like Barbra Streisand to newer stars like Ben Platt, with new artwork being added often.

In celebration of Broadway, Playbill is looking back at 10 years of Sardi’s caricatures. Check out highlights from the 2015 portrait unveilings with Bradley Cooper, Helen Mirren, and more.

64 PHOTOS
Judy McLane and Lauren Cohn
Judy McLane and Lauren Cohn Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Janet Rothermel, Judy McLane, and Martha Banta
Janet Rothermel, Judy McLane, and Martha Banta Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alan Campbell, Judy McLane, and Paul DeBoy
Alan Campbell, Judy McLane, and Paul DeBoy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Devin Keudell and Judy McLane
Devin Keudell and Judy McLane Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jessie Mueller and Max Klimavicius
Jessie Mueller and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jessie Mueller and Hoda Kotb
Jessie Mueller and Hoda Kotb Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jessie Mueller, Billy Porter, and Andy Karl
Jessie Mueller, Billy Porter, and Andy Karl Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andy Truschinski, Jessie Mueller, and Abby Mueller
Andy Truschinski, Jessie Mueller, and Abby Mueller Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jessie Mueller
Jessie Mueller Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Max Klimavicius and Sienna Miller
Max Klimavicius and Sienna Miller Joseph Marzullo/WENN
