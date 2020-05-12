Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Cate Blanchett, Ben Platt, Laura Osnes, and More

By Marc J. Franklin, Joseph Marzullo
May 12, 2020
 
Check out highlights from the 2017 portrait unveilings at the famed midtown restaurant.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Joseph Marzullo/WENN

From the ghost light to the Legacy Robe, Broadway is filled with tradition. And while many theatre customs exist behind the scenes, Broadway lore is available for all to see at Sardi's, from patrons to creators alike.

For theatre artists, receiving a Sardi’s portrait is an esteemed honor, stretching back decades. Located on 44th Street, the walls of the famed midtown restaurant are lined with caricatures of Broadway favorites, from legends like Barbra Streisand to newer stars like Ben Platt, with new artwork being added often.

In celebration of Broadway, Playbill is looking back at 10 years of Sardi’s caricatures. Check out highlights from the 2017 portrait unveilings with Cate Blanchett, Josh Groban, Laura Osnes, and more.

J. Smith-Cameron and Kenneth Lonergan
J. Smith-Cameron and Kenneth Lonergan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Gretchen Mol, Winona Ryder, Tavi Gevinson, Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Kenneth Lonergan, C.J. Wilson, Josh Hamilton, Michael Cera, and guests
Gretchen Mol, Winona Ryder, Tavi Gevinson, Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Kenneth Lonergan, C.J. Wilson, Josh Hamilton, Michael Cera, and guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Gretchen Mol, Kenneth Lonergan, Josh Hamilton, C.J. Wilson, and Matthew Broderick
Gretchen Mol, Kenneth Lonergan, Josh Hamilton, C.J. Wilson, and Matthew Broderick Joseph Marzullo/WENN
James Barbour and Max Klimavicius
James Barbour and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kyle Barisich, Ali Ewoldt, and James Barbour
Kyle Barisich, Ali Ewoldt, and James Barbour Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Thelma Pollard and James Barbour
Thelma Pollard and James Barbour Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michele McConnell, James Barbour, Laird Mackintosh, and John Easterlin
Michele McConnell, James Barbour, Laird Mackintosh, and John Easterlin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Dana Stackpole, James Barbour, and their daughters
Dana Stackpole, James Barbour, and their daughters Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Joseph Marzullo/WENN
