Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Daryl Roth, Edie Falco, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Daryl Roth, Edie Falco, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 17, 2020
 
Check out highlights from the 2010 portrait unveilings at the famed midtown restaurant.
Daryl Roth and Jordan Roth, 2010
Daryl Roth and Jordan Roth, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN

From the ghost light to the Legacy Robe, Broadway is filled with tradition. And while many theatre customs exist behind the scenes, at Sardi’s, Broadway lore is available for all to see, from patrons to creators alike.

For theatre artists, receiving a Sardi’s portrait is an esteemed honor, stretching back decades. Located on 44th street, the walls of the famed midtown restaurant are lined with caricatures of Broadway favorites, from legends like Barbra Streisand to newer stars like Ben Platt, with new artwork being added often.

In celebration of the Broadway tradition, Playbill is looking back at 10 years of Sardi’s caricatures. Check out highlights from the 2010 portrait unveilings with Edie Falco, Daryl Roth, and more.

Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Daryl Roth, Edie Falco, and More

Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Daryl Roth, Edie Falco, and More

19 PHOTOS
Daryl Roth, 2010
Daryl Roth, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Charles Busch, Daryl Roth, David Hyde Pierce, and Jordan Roth, 2010
Charles Busch, Daryl Roth, David Hyde Pierce, and Jordan Roth, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Steven Roth, Daryl Roth, Amanda Roth, and Jordan Roth, 2010
Steven Roth, Daryl Roth, Amanda Roth, and Jordan Roth, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Daryl Roth and Jordan Roth, 2010
Daryl Roth and Jordan Roth, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Constantine Maroulis, 2010
Constantine Maroulis, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Constantine Maroulis, 2010
Constantine Maroulis, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Constantine Maroulis and Constance P. Maroulis, 2010
Constantine Maroulis and Constance P. Maroulis, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mitch Jarvis, Katherine Toharz, Constantine Maroulis, Derek St. Pierre, and Michele Mais, 2010
Mitch Jarvis, Katherine Toharz, Constantine Maroulis, Derek St. Pierre, and Michele Mais, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kevin Chamberlin, 2010
Kevin Chamberlin, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kevin Chamberlin, 2010
Kevin Chamberlin, 2010 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.