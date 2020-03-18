Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Judith Light, Jim Belushi, and More

Photo Features   Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Judith Light, Jim Belushi, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 18, 2020
 
Check out highlights from the 2011 portrait unveilings at the famed midtown restaurant.
Judith Light, 2011
Judith Light, 2011 Joseph Marzullo/WENN

From the ghost light to the Legacy Robe, Broadway is filled with tradition. And while many theatre customs exist behind the scenes, at Sardi’s, Broadway lore is available for all to see, from patrons to creators alike.

For theatre artists, receiving a Sardi’s portrait is an esteemed honor, stretching back decades. Located on 44th street, the walls of the famed midtown restaurant are lined with caricatures of Broadway favorites, from legends like Barbra Streisand to newer stars like Ben Platt, with new artwork being added often.

In celebration of Broadway, Playbill is looking back at 10 years of Sardi’s caricatures. Check out highlights from the 2011 portrait unveilings with Judith Light, Jim Belushi, and More

