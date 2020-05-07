Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Lupita Nyong'o, Jane Krakowski, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Lupita Nyong'o, Jane Krakowski, and More
By Marc J. Franklin, Joseph Marzullo
May 07, 2020
 
Check out highlights from the 2016 portrait unveilings at the famed midtown restaurant.
Lupita Nyong&#39;o
Lupita Nyong'o Joseph Marzullo/WENN

From the ghost light to the Legacy Robe, Broadway is filled with tradition. And while many theatre customs exist behind the scenes, Broadway lore is available for all to see at Sardi's, from patrons to creators alike.

For theatre artists, receiving a Sardi’s portrait is an esteemed honor, stretching back decades. Located on 44th street, the walls of the famed midtown restaurant are lined with caricatures of Broadway favorites, from legends like Barbra Streisand to newer stars like Ben Platt, with new artwork being added often.

In celebration of Broadway, Playbill is looking back at 10 years of Sardi’s caricatures. Check out highlights from the 2016 portrait unveilings with Lupita Nyong'o, Jane Krakowski, and more.

Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Lupita Nyong'o, Jane Krakowski, and More

Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Lupita Nyong'o, Jane Krakowski, and More

37 PHOTOS
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Charlotte St. Martin, Stewart F. Lane, and Bonnie Comley
Charlotte St. Martin, Stewart F. Lane, and Bonnie Comley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Max Klimavicius, and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Max Klimavicius, and Brian Stokes Mitchell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, and Joe Benincasa
Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane, and Joe Benincasa Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sean Ricketts and Forest Whitaker Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Forest Whitaker and Frank Wood
Forest Whitaker and Frank Wood Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lupita Nyong&#39;o and Max Klimavicius
Lupita Nyong'o and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lupita Nyong&#39;o
Lupita Nyong'o Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.