Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Neil Patrick Harris, Pippin, and More

Photo Features   Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Neil Patrick Harris, Pippin, and More
By Marc J. Franklin, Joseph Marzullo
Apr 28, 2020
 
Check out highlights from the 2014 portrait unveilings at the famed midtown restaurant.
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN

From the ghost light to the Legacy Robe, Broadway is filled with tradition. And while many theatre customs exist behind the scenes, at Sardi’s, Broadway lore is available for all to see, from patrons to creators alike.

For theatre artists, receiving a Sardi’s portrait is an esteemed honor, stretching back decades. Located on 44th street, the walls of the famed midtown restaurant are lined with caricatures of Broadway favorites, from legends like Barbra Streisand to newer stars like Ben Platt, with new artwork being added often.

In celebration of Broadway, Playbill is looking back at 10 years of Sardi’s caricatures. Check out highlights from the 2014 portrait unveilings with Neil Patrick Harris, the cast of Pippin, and more.

55 PHOTOS
Matthew James Thomas, Charlotte d&#39;Amboise, Patina Miller, and Rachel Bay Jones
Matthew James Thomas, Charlotte d'Amboise, Patina Miller, and Rachel Bay Jones Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Matthew James Thomas
Matthew James Thomas Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Terrence Mann and Charlotte d&#39;Amboise
Terrence Mann and Charlotte d'Amboise Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Patina Miller
Patina Miller Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rachel Bay Jones and her daughter Miranda
Rachel Bay Jones and her daughter Miranda Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jim Norton, Leighton Meester, James Franco, and Chris O&#39;Dowd
Jim Norton, Leighton Meester, James Franco, and Chris O'Dowd Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jim Norton
Jim Norton Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester Joseph Marzullo/WENN
James Franco
James Franco Joseph Marzullo/WENN
James Franco
James Franco Joseph Marzullo/WENN
