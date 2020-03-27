Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Tom Hanks, Cyndi Lauper, and More

Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi's Portraits With Tom Hanks, Cyndi Lauper, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 27, 2020
 
Check out highlights from the 2013 portrait unveilings at the famed midtown restaurant.
Tom Hanks, 2013
Tom Hanks, 2013 Joseph Marzullo/WENN

From the ghost light to the Legacy Robe, Broadway is filled with tradition. And while many theatre customs exist behind the scenes, at Sardi’s, Broadway lore is available for all to see, from patrons to creators alike.

For theatre artists, receiving a Sardi’s portrait is an esteemed honor, stretching back decades. Located on 44th street, the walls of the famed midtown restaurant are lined with caricatures of Broadway favorites, from legends like Barbra Streisand to newer stars like Ben Platt, with new artwork being added often.

In celebration of Broadway, Playbill is looking back at 10 years of Sardi’s caricatures. Check out highlights from the 2013 portrait unveilings with Tom Hanks, Cyndi Lauper, and more.

33 PHOTOS
Tom Hanks, 2013
Tom Hanks, 2013 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom Hanks and Max Klimavicius, 2013
Tom Hanks and Max Klimavicius, 2013 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tom Hanks, 2013
Tom Hanks, 2013 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Courtney B. Vance, George C. Wolfe, and Tom Hanks, 2013
Courtney B. Vance, George C. Wolfe, and Tom Hanks, 2013 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cyndi Lauper, 2013
Cyndi Lauper, 2013 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Charlotte St. Martin and Cyndi Lauper, 2013
Charlotte St. Martin and Cyndi Lauper, 2013 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cyndi Lauper, 2013
Cyndi Lauper, 2013 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hal Luftig, Cyndi Lauper, and Daryl Roth, 2013
Hal Luftig, Cyndi Lauper, and Daryl Roth, 2013 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Justin Paul, Cyndi Lauper, and Benj Pasek, 2013
Justin Paul, Cyndi Lauper, and Benj Pasek, 2013 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Courtney B. Vance, 2013
Courtney B. Vance, 2013 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
