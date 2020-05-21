Celebrating 10 Years of Sardi’s Portraits With Tom Hiddleston, Beth Leavel, and More

By Marc J. Franklin, Joseph Marzullo
May 21, 2020
 
Check out highlights from the 2019 portrait unveilings at the famed midtown restaurant.
From the ghost light to the Legacy Robe, Broadway is filled with tradition; and while many theatre customs exist behind the scenes, Broadway lore is available for all to see at Sardi's.

For theatre artists, receiving a Sardi’s portrait is an esteemed honor, stretching back decades. Located on 44th Street, the walls of the famed midtown restaurant are lined with caricatures of Broadway's faces, from legends like Barbra Streisand to newer stars like Ben Platt.

In celebration of Broadway, Playbill is revisiting 10 years of Sardi’s caricatures. Check out highlights from the 2019 portrait unveilings with Tom Hiddleston, Beth Leavel, and more.

Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Laura Thompson, and Michael McGrath
Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Laura Thompson, and Michael McGrath Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jennifer Laura Thompson
Jennifer Laura Thompson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jennifer Laura Thompson and Max Klimavicius
Jennifer Laura Thompson and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jennifer Laura Thompson
Jennifer Laura Thompson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael Greif and Jennifer Laura Thompson
Michael Greif and Jennifer Laura Thompson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael Park and Jennifer Laura Thompson
Michael Park and Jennifer Laura Thompson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Christian Borle, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Julia Murney, Lisa Brescia, Matthew Broderick, and Michael McGrath
Christian Borle, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Julia Murney, Lisa Brescia, Matthew Broderick, and Michael McGrath Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Danny Burstein,Troy Britton Johnson, and Beth Leavel
Danny Burstein,Troy Britton Johnson, and Beth Leavel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beth Leavel
Beth Leavel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tony Roberts and Beth Leavel
Tony Roberts and Beth Leavel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
