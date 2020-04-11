Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway Concert Streaming Event Canceled

The event was scheduled to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The November 2019 Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway concert, which was scheduled to be streamed April 13 to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, has been canceled.

Broadway Cares was unable to reach an agreement with the leadership of the American Federation of Musicians to permit the stream of the previously recorded concert. Disney Theatrical Productions, SAG-AFTRA, and Actors’ Equity Association all granted the necessary permissions for the online fundraiser to go forward without additional fees, but American Federation of Musicians refused to provide the same consideration.

The COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is being administered by The Actors Fund, is providing those onstage, backstage, in the orchestra pit, and behind the scenes urgent health care and immediate financial support during this pandemic. Although the stream is canceled, donations can still be made at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.

READ: Broadway Producers Offer $1 Million Challenge Match for Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

Ryan McCartan (Frozen, Liv and Maddie) had been set to host the event from his family’s basement, conducting interviews with Disney on Broadway stars from their respective homes.

The concert featured 79 performers, including Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock), Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors, Mary Poppins), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Waitress), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan, Aida), Lindiwe Dlamini (The Lion King), Bongi Duma (The Lion King), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Whoopi Goldberg (The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida), April Holloway (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Ramona Keller (Hercules), Nina LaFarga (Frozen), Tamika Lawrence (Hercules, Come From Away), Norm Lewis (Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Beautiful), Tshidi Manye (The Lion King), Sbusiso Ngema (The Lion King), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid, Aida), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Katie Terza (Aladdin), Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, Something Rotten!), Rema Webb (Hercules, The Lion King), Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King), and Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King).

The show also marked a reunion of 18 Newsies from the show’s Broadway and national touring productions and a performance from Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway was held at the New Amsterdam Theatre and raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.