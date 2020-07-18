Celebrating 29 Years of Broadway Bares

Broadway Bares   Celebrating 29 Years of Broadway Bares
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 18, 2020
 
Look back at highlights of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fundraiser, which is set to go virtual August 1.
"Ground Crew" Billy Bustamante

As previously announced, Broadway Bares is set to go virtual August 1. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the event will be available beginning at 9:30 PM ET on Playbill and at BroadwayCares.org.

Although the in-person 30th anniversary celebration, originally set for June 21, was postponed until 2021, the annual evening will live on digitally through streamed stripteases featuring New York City dancers. Viewers can expect new performances that make social distancing sexy, plus favorite numbers from years past and new appearances by special celebrity guests to be announced. In honor of the event, Playbill is taking a look back at the Bares through the ages.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by director-choreographer Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In its first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000. The 2019 Broadway Bares: Take Off raised a record-breaking $2,006,192.

70 PHOTOS
Broadway Bares_Fun Facts_Broadway Bares 20091992_HR.jpg
Broadway Bares, 1992 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares_Fun Facts_Club USA (1993)_HR.jpg
Broadway Bares, 1993 Steve Eichner/Getty Images
Broadway Bares_Fun Facts_Broadway Bares 200919921996_HR.jpg
Broadway Bares, 1996 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Idina Menzel, 2001 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Julia Murney, 2002 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Eartha Kitt, 2003 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Jane Krakowski, 2003 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares_Fun Facts_Jerry Mitchell and Jodi Moccia (2004)_HR.jpg
Jerry Mitchell and Jodi Moccia, 2004 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Cheyenne Jackson, Christina Applegate, Angie Schworer, and Christopher Sieber, 2005 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Cyndi Lauper, 2006 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
