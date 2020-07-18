Celebrating 29 Years of Broadway Bares

Look back at highlights of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fundraiser, which is set to go virtual August 1.

As previously announced, Broadway Bares is set to go virtual August 1. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the event will be available beginning at 9:30 PM ET on Playbill and at BroadwayCares.org.

Although the in-person 30th anniversary celebration, originally set for June 21, was postponed until 2021, the annual evening will live on digitally through streamed stripteases featuring New York City dancers. Viewers can expect new performances that make social distancing sexy, plus favorite numbers from years past and new appearances by special celebrity guests to be announced. In honor of the event, Playbill is taking a look back at the Bares through the ages.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by director-choreographer Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In its first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000. The 2019 Broadway Bares: Take Off raised a record-breaking $2,006,192.