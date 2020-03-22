Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Images

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Images
By Hannah Vine
Mar 22, 2020
 
Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer behind such beloved musicals as Phantom of the Opera and Cats, was born March 22, 1948.
Andrew_Lloyd_Webber_Graphic_HR

Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber whose shows include Cats, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Jesus Christ Superstar, Song & Dance, Starlight Express, Aspects of Love, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, celebrates his birthday March 22.

As previously reported, the 2019 film adaptation of Webber's Cats was released digital purchase March 17. Blu-ray and DVD releases are set to follow April 7, all from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Flip through these 15 photos of Lloyd Webber and his work on Broadway below:

Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Images

Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Images

15 PHOTOS
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber John Swannell
A scene from the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
A scene from the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Bob Gunton and Patti LuPone in Evita.
Bob Gunton and Patti LuPone in Evita
Bill Hutton and Laurie Beechman in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Bill Hutton and Laurie Beechman in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
A scene from Cats on Broadway.
A scene from Cats on Broadway Martha Swope
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance.
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance
Robert Torti and company in Starlight Express.
Robert Torti and company in Starlight Express Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera.
Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera
Ann Crumb and Michael Ball in Aspects of Love.
Ann Crumb and Michael Ball in Aspects of Love Bob Marshak / Joan Marcus
Sunset_Boulevard_Broadway_1994_HR
Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber Craig Schwartz
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.