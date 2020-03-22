Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Images

Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer behind such beloved musicals as Phantom of the Opera and Cats, was born March 22, 1948.

Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber whose shows include Cats, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard, Jesus Christ Superstar, Song & Dance, Starlight Express, Aspects of Love, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, celebrates his birthday March 22.

As previously reported, the 2019 film adaptation of Webber's Cats was released digital purchase March 17. Blu-ray and DVD releases are set to follow April 7, all from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Flip through these 15 photos of Lloyd Webber and his work on Broadway below:

