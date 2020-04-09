Celebrate Cynthia Nixon With a Look at Her Career Onstage

The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday April 9.

Two-time Tony Award winner Cynthia Nixon celebrates her birthday April 9. The actor, known for her Emmy Award–winning performance as Miranda on Sex in the City, made her Broadway debut in The Philadelphia Story in 1980, playing Dinah Lord. Throughout her four-decade career on the Great White Way, Nixon earned a Tony nomination for performance as Madeline in Indiscretions in 1995, won the Tony Award in 2006 for her performance as Becca in Rabbit Hole, and garnered a 2012 Tony Award nomination for her turn as Vivian Bearing, PhD in Wit. Her other Broadway credits include The Women, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Angels in America, and The Real Thing, among others.

Nixon was last on Broadway in the 2017 production of The Little Foxes, alternating in the roles of Regina Hubbard Giddens and Birdie Hubbard with Laura Linney in the revival of Lillian Hellman’s drama, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Celebrating Cynthia Nixon Onstage Celebrating Cynthia Nixon Onstage 35 PHOTOS

\