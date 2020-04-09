Celebrate Cynthia Nixon With a Look at Her Career Onstage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate Cynthia Nixon With a Look at Her Career Onstage
By Playbill Staff
Apr 09, 2020
 
The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday April 9.
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon Maarten de Boer

Two-time Tony Award winner Cynthia Nixon celebrates her birthday April 9. The actor, known for her Emmy Award–winning performance as Miranda on Sex in the City, made her Broadway debut in The Philadelphia Story in 1980, playing Dinah Lord. Throughout her four-decade career on the Great White Way, Nixon earned a Tony nomination for performance as Madeline in Indiscretions in 1995, won the Tony Award in 2006 for her performance as Becca in Rabbit Hole, and garnered a 2012 Tony Award nomination for her turn as Vivian Bearing, PhD in Wit. Her other Broadway credits include The Women, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Angels in America, and The Real Thing, among others.

Nixon was last on Broadway in the 2017 production of The Little Foxes, alternating in the roles of Regina Hubbard Giddens and Birdie Hubbard with Laura Linney in the revival of Lillian Hellman’s drama, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Celebrating Cynthia Nixon Onstage

Celebrating Cynthia Nixon Onstage

35 PHOTOS
Nixon won a 1980-1981 Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut in <i>The Philadelphia Story</i>
Nixon won a 1981 Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut in The Philadelphia Story
William Hurt and Cynthia Nixon in Broadway's <i>Hurlyburly</i>, 1984
William Hurt and Cynthia Nixon in Broadway's Hurlyburly, 1984 Martha Swope
Ron Silver, William Hurt, Harvey Keitel, Sigourney Weaver, Jerry Stiller, Cynthia Nixon and Judith Ivey in Broadway's <i>Hurlyburly</i>, 1984
Ron Silver, William Hurt, Harvey Keitel, Sigourney Weaver, Jerry Stiller, Cynthia Nixon, and Judith Ivey in Broadway's Hurlyburly, 1984 Martha Swope
Joan Allen, Joanne Camp, Anne Lange and Cynthia Nixon in Broadway's <i>The Heidi Chronicles</i>, 1989
Joan Allen, Joanne Camp, Anne Lange and Cynthia Nixon in Broadway's The Heidi Chronicles, 1989
Jude Law, Cynthia Nixon, Eileen Atkins and Roger Rees in Broadway's <i>Indiscretions</i>, 1995
Jude Law, Cynthia Nixon, Eileen Atkins and Roger Rees in Broadway's Indiscretions, 1995 Joan Marcus
From top: Kathleen Turner, Jude Law, Eileen Atkins, Cynthia Nixon and Roger Rees in Broadway's <i>Indiscretions</i>, 1995
From top: Kathleen Turner, Jude Law, Eileen Atkins, Cynthia Nixon and Roger Rees in Broadway's Indiscretions, 1995 Joan Marcus
Jude Law and Cynthia Nixon in Broadway's <i>Indiscretions</i>, 1995
Jude Law and Cynthia Nixon in Broadway's Indiscretions, 1995 Joan Marcus
Roger Rees and Cynthia Nixon in Broadway's <i>Indiscretions</i>, 1995
Roger Rees and Cynthia Nixon in Broadway's Indiscretions, 1995 Joan Marcus
Nixon in Broadway's <i>The Women</i>, 2001
Nixon in Broadway's The Women, 2001 Joan Marcus
Amy Ryan, Jennifer Coolidge, Lisa Emery, Cynthia Nixon and Lynn Collins in Broadway's <i>The Women</i>, 2001
Amy Ryan, Jennifer Coolidge, Lisa Emery, Cynthia Nixon and Lynn Collins in Broadway's The Women, 2001 Joan Marcus
Share

\

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.