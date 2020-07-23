Celebrating Daniel Radcliffe’s Onstage Career

Photo Features   Celebrating Daniel Radcliffe’s Onstage Career
By Playbill Staff
Jul 23, 2020
 
The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday July 23.
Daniel Radcliffe in <i>How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying</i>.
Daniel Radcliffe in How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.

Stage and screen star Daniel Radcliffe, who made his Broadway debut in the 2008 revival of Equus, celebrates his birthday July 23. Following the conclusion of the the Harry Potter films, the actor went on to star in the 2011 revival of How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying and the 2014 revival of The Cripple of Inishman.

The three-time Drama Desk nominee was last seen on Broadway in the world premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact, opposite Tony Award winner Cherry Jones and Tony Award nominee Bobby Cannavale.

Flip through photos of his career below:

Daniel Radcliffe in the 2009 Broadway revival of Peter Shaffer's Equus.
Daniel Radcliffe in Equus Carol Rosegg
Equus1449r.jpg
Daniel Radcliffe in Equus Carol Rosegg
Richard Griffiths and Daniel Radcliffe in <i>Equus</i>
Richard Griffiths and Daniel Radcliffe in Equus Carol Rosegg
Daniel Radcliffe in <i>How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying</i>.
Daniel Radcliffe in How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying
Daniel Radcliffe and Tammy Blanchard in <i>How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying</i>
Daniel Radcliffe and Tammy Blanchard in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Ari Mintz
Daniel Radcliffe and John Larroquette in <i>How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying</i>
Daniel Radcliffe and John Larroquette in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Ari Mintz
Daniel Radcliffe in <i>The Cripple of Inishmaan</i>, nominated for Best Revival of a Play
Daniel Radcliffe in The Cripple of Inishmaan Johan Persson
Daniel Radcliffe and Sarah Greene in <I>The Cripple of Inishmaan</I>
Daniel Radcliffe and Sarah Greene in The Cripple of Inishmaan Johan Persson
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe in The Cripple of Inishmaan
Privacy 06 HR.jpg
Daniel Radcliffe, Reg Rogers, and Harry Davies in Privacy Joan Marcus
