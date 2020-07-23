Celebrating Daniel Radcliffe’s Onstage Career

The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday July 23.

Stage and screen star Daniel Radcliffe, who made his Broadway debut in the 2008 revival of Equus, celebrates his birthday July 23. Following the conclusion of the the Harry Potter films, the actor went on to star in the 2011 revival of How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying and the 2014 revival of The Cripple of Inishman.

The three-time Drama Desk nominee was last seen on Broadway in the world premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact, opposite Tony Award winner Cherry Jones and Tony Award nominee Bobby Cannavale.

Flip through photos of his career below:

