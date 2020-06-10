Celebrating Judy Garland on Her Birthday

Legendary actor and singer Judy Garland was born June 10, 1922. A child star made famous by The Wizard of Oz and her lighthearted flicks with Mickey Rooney, Garland graduated to more grown-up fare with Meet Me in St. Louis, Judgment at Nuremberg, A Star Is Born, and more. With her film work as well as her emotional, cathartic concerts, she remains a seminal figure in theatre and film history.

In addition to starring in movie adaptations of Broadway musicals and movie musicals that were later adapted into Broadway musicals, Garland thrice played the Palace Theatre. Her 19-week run there in 1951 earned her a Special Tony Award for her "contributions to the revival of Vaudeville."

The story of Garland's final years in show business was recently brought to the stage with Peter Quilter's play, End of the Rainbow, which earned a Tony Award nomination for Tracie Bennett and, in the film adaptation retitled Judy, an Academy Award for Renée Zellweger.

