Celebrating Judy Garland on Her Birthday

By Playbill Staff
Jun 10, 2020
 
The legendary actor and singer, made famous from The Wizard of Oz, was born June 10, 1922.
Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz.
Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz. 1939 Warner Home Video

Legendary actor and singer Judy Garland was born June 10, 1922. A child star made famous by The Wizard of Oz and her lighthearted flicks with Mickey Rooney, Garland graduated to more grown-up fare with Meet Me in St. Louis, Judgment at Nuremberg, A Star Is Born, and more. With her film work as well as her emotional, cathartic concerts, she remains a seminal figure in theatre and film history.

In addition to starring in movie adaptations of Broadway musicals and movie musicals that were later adapted into Broadway musicals, Garland thrice played the Palace Theatre. Her 19-week run there in 1951 earned her a Special Tony Award for her "contributions to the revival of Vaudeville."

The story of Garland's final years in show business was recently brought to the stage with Peter Quilter's play, End of the Rainbow, which earned a Tony Award nomination for Tracie Bennett and, in the film adaptation retitled Judy, an Academy Award for Renée Zellweger.

Flip through highlights of her career below:

Remembering the Great Roles of Judy Garland

43 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
Judy Garland MGM Studios
Judy Garland "at Home at the Palace" Playbill - Aug 1967
Judy Garland at Home at the Palace Playbill MGM Studios
Judy Garland in "Broadway Melody of 1938"
Judy Garland in Broadway Melody of 1938 MGM
Judy Garland and Buddy Ebsen in "Broadway Melody of 1938"
Judy Garland and Buddy Ebsen in Broadway Melody of 1938 1937 - Warner Bros.
Judy Garland in "Everybody Sing"
Judy Garland in Everybody Sing MGM
Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in "Love Finds Andy Hardy"
Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland in Love Finds Andy Hardy MGM
Judy Garland in "Listen, Darling"
Judy Garland in Listen, Darling MGM Studios
Judy Garland, Margaret Hamilton, Clara Blandick and Charley Grapewin in "The Wizard of Oz"
Clara Blandick, Judy Garland, Margaret Hamilton, and Charley Grapewin in The Wizard of Oz MGM Studios
Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley and Bert Lahr in "The Wizard of Oz"
Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, and Jack Haley in The Wizard of Oz 1939 Warner Home Video. All rights reserved.
Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz"
Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz MGM Studios
