Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury Onstage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury Onstage
By Playbill Staff
Oct 16, 2020
 
The five-time Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday October 16.
<b>Angela Lansbury in <i>Mame</i></b>
Angela Lansbury in Mame

Angela Lansbury, who made her Broadway debut in 1957’s Hotel Paradiso, celebrates her birthday October 16.

With 14 Broadway credits—including 1964’s Anyone Can Whistle, 1977’s The King & I, and 2009’s A Little Night Music—the actor holds seven Tony nominations and five wins for Mame, Dear World, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, and Blithe Spirit (for which she also won her first Olivier in 2015). Her most recent Broadway credit is 2012’s Gore Vidal’s The Best Man.

READ: Angela Lansbury Reflects on Her Performance of ‘Rose’s Turn’ in Gypsy

Lansbury has been nominated for 18 Primetime Emmys, including two nominations for hosting the 41st and 43rd Annual Tony Awards in 1987 and 1989. She has hosted Broadway’s biggest night five times in her career, the most of any host.

Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury on the Stage

Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury on the Stage

37 PHOTOS
Angela Lansbury and Joan Plowright in <i>A Taste of Honey</i>, 1960
Angela Lansbury and Joan Plowright in A Taste of Honey, 1960
Angela Lansbury and Joan Plowright in <i>A Taste of Honey</i>, 1960
Angela Lansbury and Joan Plowright in A Taste of Honey, 1960
Angela Lansbury in <i>A Taste of Honey</i>, 1960
Angela Lansbury in A Taste of Honey, 1960
James Frawley, Angela Lansbury and Arnold Soboloff in <i>Anyone Can Whistle</i>, 1964
James Frawley, Angela Lansbury and Arnold Soboloff in Anyone Can Whistle, 1964 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury in <i>Mame</i>, 1966
Angela Lansbury in Mame, 1966 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury and Anne Francine in <i>Mame</i>
Angela Lansbury and Anne Francine in Mame Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury and cast in <i>Mame</i>, 1966
Angela Lansbury and cast in Mame, 1966 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury, Jane Connell, Sab Shimono and Frankie Michaels in <i>Mame</i>, 1966
Angela Lansbury, Jane Connell, Sab Shimono and Frankie Michaels in Mame, 1966 Friedman-Abeles
Milo O’Shea and Angela Lansbury in <i>Dear World</i>, 1969
Milo O’Shea and Angela Lansbury in Dear World, 1969 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury and Kurt Peterson in <i>Dear World</i>, 1969
Angela Lansbury and Kurt Peterson in Dear World, 1969 Friedman-Abeles
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.