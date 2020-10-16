Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury Onstage

The five-time Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday October 16.

Angela Lansbury, who made her Broadway debut in 1957’s Hotel Paradiso, celebrates her birthday October 16.

With 14 Broadway credits—including 1964’s Anyone Can Whistle, 1977’s The King & I, and 2009’s A Little Night Music—the actor holds seven Tony nominations and five wins for Mame, Dear World, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, and Blithe Spirit (for which she also won her first Olivier in 2015). Her most recent Broadway credit is 2012’s Gore Vidal’s The Best Man.

Lansbury has been nominated for 18 Primetime Emmys, including two nominations for hosting the 41st and 43rd Annual Tony Awards in 1987 and 1989. She has hosted Broadway’s biggest night five times in her career, the most of any host.