Celebrating Rebecca Luker's Work on the Stage

The beloved actor and soprano died December 23 at 59.

Beloved Broadway star Rebecca Luker passed away December 23 at the age of 59, following a battle with ALS. The soprano earned Tony nominations for her work in the 1994 revival of Show Boat, the 2000 revival of The Music Man, and Mary Poppins.

Her myriad additional stage credits included star turns in The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Fun Home, and The Secret Garden.

As Playbill commemorates the Broadway performer, revisit some of her acclaimed performances in the gallery below.

Read the full Playbill obituary here.



From Phantom to Fun Home: Celebrating Rebecca Luker on the Stage

