Celebrating Rebecca Luker's Work on the Stage

Obituaries   Celebrating Rebecca Luker's Work on the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Dec 24, 2020
 
The beloved actor and soprano died December 23 at 59.
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden

Beloved Broadway star Rebecca Luker passed away December 23 at the age of 59, following a battle with ALS. The soprano earned Tony nominations for her work in the 1994 revival of Show Boat, the 2000 revival of The Music Man, and Mary Poppins.

Her myriad additional stage credits included star turns in The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Fun Home, and The Secret Garden.

As Playbill commemorates the Broadway performer, revisit some of her acclaimed performances in the gallery below.

Read the full Playbill obituary here.

From Phantom to Fun Home: Celebrating Rebecca Luker on the Stage

From Phantom to Fun Home: Celebrating Rebecca Luker on the Stage

The Phantom of the Opera
The Phantom of the Opera
Rebecca Luker in &lt;i&gt;Christine&lt;/i&gt;
Rebecca Luker in The Phantom of the Opera. Clive Barda
The Secret Garden
The Secret Garden
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Lydia Ooghe, Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
Lydia Ooghe, Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Show Boat
Show Boat
Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
Mark Jacoby and Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
READ: The Theatre Community Remembers Rebecca Luker

