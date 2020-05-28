Celebrating Rodgers & Hammerstein's Me and Juliet

Photo Features   Celebrating Rodgers & Hammerstein's Me and Juliet
By Mark Peikert
May 28, 2020
 
The duo's sixth collaboration opened May 28, 1953.

When Me and Juliet opened May 28, 1953, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II were fresh off the success of The King and I, and their backstage musical comedy (and sixth collaboration) was a departure from their more adventurous works of the last decade. Running for 358 performances at the Majestic Theatre, the musical—about a romance between a chorus girl and an assistant stage manager working on a new musical called Me and Juliet (who says meta is new?)—starred Isabel Bigley, Bill Hayes, and Mark Dawson.

Though the show is rarely produced, there is a charming original cast album streaming on Spotify for those who may be unfamiliar with it. And as part of the new music video series R&H Goes Pop, Tootsie Tony nominee Lilli Cooper will release her version of "It Feels Good" in the coming months. See a sneak peek of it above!

Isabel Bigley and Bill Hayes Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Set Rendering Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Richard Rodgers, Isabel Bigley, and Bill Hayes Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Bill Hayes and Isabel Bigley Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Joan McCracken Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Bill Hayes and Isabel Bigley Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Joan McCracken and Arthur Maxwell Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Isabel Bigley and Joan McCracken Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Isabel Bigley and Bill Hayes Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
