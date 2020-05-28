Celebrating Rodgers & Hammerstein's Me and Juliet

The duo's sixth collaboration opened May 28, 1953.

When Me and Juliet opened May 28, 1953, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II were fresh off the success of The King and I, and their backstage musical comedy (and sixth collaboration) was a departure from their more adventurous works of the last decade. Running for 358 performances at the Majestic Theatre, the musical—about a romance between a chorus girl and an assistant stage manager working on a new musical called Me and Juliet (who says meta is new?)—starred Isabel Bigley, Bill Hayes, and Mark Dawson.

Though the show is rarely produced, there is a charming original cast album streaming on Spotify for those who may be unfamiliar with it. And as part of the new music video series R&H Goes Pop, Tootsie Tony nominee Lilli Cooper will release her version of "It Feels Good" in the coming months. See a sneak peek of it above!

