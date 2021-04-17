Celebrating the Legacy of Rebecca Luker on the Stage

Rebecca Luker, the late, beloved three-time Tony-nominated actor, was born April 17, 1961.

Luker made her Broadway debut in 1988 in the original cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, as the Princess before assuming the role of Christine Daaé in 1989. Throughout the course of her three decade career on Broadway, she starred as Lily in The Secret Garden, Magnolia in Show Boat, Maria in The Sound of Music, Claudia in Nine, Marian in The Music Man, Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins, Marie in Cinderella, and Helen in Fun Home.

Her screen credits included Bull, NCIS: New Orleans, Elementary, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Rewrite, Russian Broadway Shut Down, Boardwalk Empire, Not Fade Away, Submissions Only, The Good Wife, Spectropia, Cupid & Cate, and Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas.

Luker passed away December 23, 2020, at the age of 59 following complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease). On May 4, a nonprofit organization Target ALS will present a streaming concert honoring her life. The lineup includes Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, and Judy Kuhn.

