Celebrating the Legacy of Rebecca Luker on the Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrating the Legacy of Rebecca Luker on the Stage
By Hannah Vine
Apr 17, 2021
 
The late Tony-nominated actor was born April 17, 1961.
Rebecca Luker
Rebecca Luker

Rebecca Luker, the late, beloved three-time Tony-nominated actor, was born April 17, 1961.

Luker made her Broadway debut in 1988 in the original cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, as the Princess before assuming the role of Christine Daaé in 1989. Throughout the course of her three decade career on Broadway, she starred as Lily in The Secret Garden, Magnolia in Show Boat, Maria in The Sound of Music, Claudia in Nine, Marian in The Music Man, Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins, Marie in Cinderella, and Helen in Fun Home.

Her screen credits included Bull, NCIS: New Orleans, Elementary, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Rewrite, Russian Broadway Shut Down, Boardwalk Empire, Not Fade Away, Submissions Only, The Good Wife, Spectropia, Cupid & Cate, and Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas.

Luker passed away December 23, 2020, at the age of 59 following complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease). On May 4, a nonprofit organization Target ALS will present a streaming concert honoring her life. The lineup includes Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, and Judy Kuhn.

Look Back at Rebecca Luker on the Stage For Her Birthday

Look Back at Rebecca Luker on the Stage For Her Birthday

33 PHOTOS
Rebecca Luker in &lt;i&gt;Christine&lt;/i&gt;
Rebecca Luker in The Phantom of the Opera. Clive Barda
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Lydia Ooghe, Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
Lydia Ooghe, Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden Joan Marcus
Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
Rebecca Luker and Howard McGillin in The Secret Garden Bob Marshak
Diedrich Stelljes and Rebecca Luker in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
Diedrich Stelljes and Rebecca Luker in The Secret Garden Joan Marcus
Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
Mark Jacoby and Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mark Jacoby and Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
Mark Jacoby and Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Catherine Ashmore
John McMartin and Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
John McMartin and Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Catherine Ashmore
Robert Morse and Rebecca Luker in <i>Show Boat</i>
Robert Morse and Rebecca Luker in Show Boat Catherine Ashmore
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.