From Mermaid to Phantom: Celebrating the Stage Roles of Sierra Boggess

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   From Mermaid to Phantom: Celebrating the Stage Roles of Sierra Boggess
By Playbill Staff
May 20, 2020
 
The actor celebrates her birthday May 20.
Sierra Boggess in <i>The Phantom of the Opera</i>
Sierra Boggess in The Phantom of the Opera Joan Marcus

Sierra Boggess, most recently on Broadway in Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock, celebrates her birthday May 20.

The actor, known for her soaring soprano and comedic timing, made her Broadway debut in 2008, starring as Ariel in the Little Mermaid. Throughout her career, she was appeared on the Main Stem in Phantom of the Opera, Master Class, and It Shoulda Been You.

In addition to her work on the Great White Way, Boggess has also appeared on stages regionally and internationally, including performances in in the London world premiere of the Phantom sequel, Love Never Dies.

Celebrating the Stage Roles of Sierra Boggess

Celebrating the Stage Roles of Sierra Boggess

43 PHOTOS
Anthony Crivello and Sierra Boggess in <i>Phantom &mdash; The Las Vegas Spectacular</i>
Anthony Crivello and Sierra Boggess in Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular
Anthony Crivello and Sierra Boggess in <i>Phantom &mdash; The Las Vegas Spectacular</i>
Anthony Crivello and Sierra Boggess in Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular
Sean Palmer and Sierra Boggess
Sean Palmer and Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Derrick Baskin, Sierra Boggess, Sherie Rene Scott and Tyler Maynard in <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Derrick Baskin, Sierra Boggess, Sherie Rene Scott and Tyler Maynard in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid.
Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess
Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Douglas Sills, Kristin Chenoweth and Sierra Boggess in City Center's <I>Music in the Air</I>
Douglas Sills, Kristin Chenoweth and Sierra Boggess in City Center's Music in the Air Joan Marcus
Ryan Silverman, Sierra Boggess and Tom Alan Robbins in City Center's <I>Music in the Air</I>
Ryan Silverman, Sierra Boggess and Tom Alan Robbins in City Center's Music in the Air Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess and Ryan Silverman in City Center's <I>Music in the Air</I>
Sierra Boggess and Ryan Silverman in City Center's Music in the Air Joan Marcus
Ryan Silverman, Kristin Chenoweth, Sierra Boggess and Douglas Sills in City Center's <I>Music in the Air</I>
Ryan Silverman, Kristin Chenoweth, Sierra Boggess and Douglas Sills in City Center's Music in the Air Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.