From Mermaid to Phantom: Celebrating the Stage Roles of Sierra Boggess

The actor celebrates her birthday May 20.

Sierra Boggess, most recently on Broadway in Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock, celebrates her birthday May 20.

The actor, known for her soaring soprano and comedic timing, made her Broadway debut in 2008, starring as Ariel in the Little Mermaid. Throughout her career, she was appeared on the Main Stem in Phantom of the Opera, Master Class, and It Shoulda Been You.

In addition to her work on the Great White Way, Boggess has also appeared on stages regionally and internationally, including performances in in the London world premiere of the Phantom sequel, Love Never Dies.