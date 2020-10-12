Celebrating Tony Award Winner Hugh Jackman on the Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrating Tony Award Winner Hugh Jackman on the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Oct 12, 2020
 
The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday October 12.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman, who started off his career starring in a series of stage musicals in Australia and in London’s West End including Beauty and the Beast, Sunset Boulevard, and Oklahoma!, celebrates his birthday October 12. He made his Broadway debut and won a Tony Award playing Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz in 2003, earned an Academy Award nomination as Jean Valjean in the 2012 film version of Les Misérables, and has hosted the Tony Awards four times. He was last seen on Broadway in The River.

Jackman is set to star in the upcoming revival of The Music Man alongside Sutton Foster. The production is slated to begin performances December 2021.


Celebrating Tony Winner Hugh Jackman on the Stage

Celebrating Tony Winner Hugh Jackman on the Stage

26 PHOTOS
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Catherine Porter and Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Catherine Porter and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Hugh Jackman and Catherine Porter in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>, Australia
Hugh Jackman and Catherine Porter in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Josefina Gabrielle and Hugh Jackman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Josefina Gabrielle and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Josefina Gabrielle, Hugh Jackman and Maureen Lipman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Josefina Gabrielle, Hugh Jackman and Maureen Lipman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Hugh Jackman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Shuler Hensley and Hugh Jackman in <i>Oklahoma!</i>, London
Shuler Hensley and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Hugh Jackman and Mitchel David Federan in <i>The Boy from Oz</i>, Broadway
Hugh Jackman and Mitchel David Federan in The Boy from Oz, Broadway Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.