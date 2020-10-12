Celebrating Tony Award Winner Hugh Jackman on the Stage

The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday October 12.

Hugh Jackman, who started off his career starring in a series of stage musicals in Australia and in London’s West End including Beauty and the Beast, Sunset Boulevard, and Oklahoma!, celebrates his birthday October 12. He made his Broadway debut and won a Tony Award playing Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz in 2003, earned an Academy Award nomination as Jean Valjean in the 2012 film version of Les Misérables, and has hosted the Tony Awards four times. He was last seen on Broadway in The River.

Jackman is set to star in the upcoming revival of The Music Man alongside Sutton Foster. The production is slated to begin performances December 2021.



