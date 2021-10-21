Celebration of Life for Late Playwright Terrence McNally Will Be Held on Broadway

The five-time Tony Award recipient passed away in March 2020.

A celebration of life for playwright Terrence McNally will take place November 1 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The five-time Tony Award recipient passed away March 24, 2020.

The 4 PM event is open to the public, with masks and proof of vaccination required to enter the theatre. Readings, performances, and tributes will make up the program; a full lineup will be announced later.

“Over the past year and a half... I've learned a lot about the importance of rituals and the necessity of gathering with loved ones in the face of loss,” said McNally’s husband Tom Kirdahy in a Facebook post. “And I've learned a lot about Terrence from people all over the world who have shared stories with me about the way he impacted their lives, personally and professionally.”

Among his myriad works, Mr. McNally wrote the plays Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (recently revived on Broadway), along with penning the books to the musicals Kiss of the Spider Woman, Ragtime, and Anastasia. An updated version of his showbiz comedy It's Only a Play played the Schoenfeld in 2014.

