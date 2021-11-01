Celebration of Life of Late Playwright Terrence McNally Held on Broadway November 1

A celebration of the life of late playwright Terrence McNally takes place November 1 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The five-time Tony Award recipient passed away March 24, 2020.

The 4 PM event is open to the public, with masks and proof of vaccination required to enter the theatre. Readings, performances, and tributes will make up the program.

“Over the past year and a half... I've learned a lot about the importance of rituals and the necessity of gathering with loved ones in the face of loss,” said McNally’s husband, Tom Kirdahy, in a Facebook post. “And I've learned a lot about Terrence from people all over the world who have shared stories with me about the way he impacted their lives, personally and professionally.”

Among his myriad works, Mr. McNally wrote the plays Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (recently revived on Broadway), along with penning the books to the musicals Kiss of the Spider Woman, Ragtime, and Anastasia. An updated version of his showbiz comedy It's Only a Play played the Schoenfeld in 2014.

Separately from the ceremony, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres November 3 (which would have marked McNally's 83rd birthday) for one minute at 6:30 PM.

