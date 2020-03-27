Celebrity Self-Tape: Big Brother’s Tommy Bracco Delivers a Hilarious Audition for The Lion King

The Newsies star does his darndest for the role he was meant to play—props included.

Tommy Bracco may be in self-imposed quarantine but his humor is still infectious. The former newsie and Big Brother Season 21 contestant put himself on tape to audition for another Disney musical: The Lion King.

In the video above, Bracco auditions for the role of Timon—a part he was clearly born to play with that genuine Staten Island accent—by singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” In this new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles, and Bracco goes all out with casting a Pumbaa, crafting props, and more.

Though he made his debut in Disney’s Newsies, Bracco most recently appeared on Broadway as Giulio in Pretty Woman: The Musical and as Mike in City Center’s gala production of A Chorus Line.

If you enjoyed this video (or even if for some reason you didn’t), please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to The Actors Fund at ActorsFund.org/Donate.

