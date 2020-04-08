Celebrity Self-Tape: Caroline, or Change Star N’Kenge Auditions for Her Dream Role in Ragtime

Watch the soprano’s rendition of “Your Daddy’s Son” from the Ahrens and Flaherty score.

N’Kenge has performed on Broadway in Sondheim on Sondheim, as Mary Wells in Motown: The Musical, and is slated to play The Moon in the upcoming revival of Caroline, or Change. But there’s one role she hasn’t played that she loves: Sarah in Ragtime.

As part of Playbill’s original series Celebrity Self-Tape, N’Kenge shares her audition for Sarah with her rendition of “Your Daddy’s Son” in the video above. Please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.

A respected musician and recording artist, N’Kenge has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and with the Indianapolis Symphony, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, and New York Pops.