Celebrity Self-Tape: Caroline, or Change Star N’Kenge Auditions for Her Dream Role in Ragtime

N’Kenge has performed on Broadway in Sondheim on Sondheim, as Mary Wells in Motown: The Musical, and is slated to play The Moon in the upcoming revival of Caroline, or Change. But there’s one role she hasn’t played that she loves: Sarah in Ragtime.
As part of Playbill’s original series Celebrity Self-Tape, N’Kenge shares her audition for Sarah with her rendition of “Your Daddy’s Son” in the video above. Please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.
A respected musician and recording artist, N’Kenge has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and with the Indianapolis Symphony, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, and New York Pops.