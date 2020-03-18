Celebrity Self-Tape: Company’s Jennifer Simard Auditions for Her Dream Role

Like Broadway, the Tony nominee for Disaster! and comedian extraordinaire will be back—maybe even in a certain Lin-Manuel Miranda musical?

Jennifer Simard was most recently starring on Broadway as Sarah in the gender-flipped revival of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim’s Company. Of course, with the Broadway shutdown, she’s on hiatus until the lights come back on. But that won’t stop her from dreaming!

In this new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles.

Though Simard has played roles in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Shrek The Musical, Sister Act, Disaster! (for which she earned a Tony nomination), Hello, Dolly!, and Mean Girls, there is one smash musical she’s dying to be a part of.

Watch her self-tape audition above. “If I get a callback, I’ll do the whole song,” she says.

If you enjoyed this video (or even if for some reason you didn’t), please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.