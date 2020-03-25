Celebrity Self-Tape: Emmy Nominee Jackie Hoffman Does Disney As She Auditions for Her Dream Role

The star of Feud: Bette and Joan as well as Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory welcomes the new king of the jungle.

Jackie Hoffman may be on hiatus from the stage—as all performers are—but her humor will never take a break.

In this new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape, as so many actors are being asked to do, for their dream roles. Here, Hoffman puts a miscast spin (and some improvised costuming) on her audition for Rafiki in Disney’s The Lion King as she sings “Circle of Life” next to what appears to be an empty birdcage. And what she raises up at the end might currently be more valuable than an actual prince.

Hoffman was most recently seen in Off-Broadway’s Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof as Yente. Her previous Broadway credits include Mrs. Teavee in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Maude P. Dilly and others in On The Town, Grandma in The Addams Family, Calliope and Aphrodite in Xanadu, and Hairspray. She earned an Emmy nomination for her performance as Mamacita in Feud: Bette & Joan.

If you enjoyed this video (or even if for some reason you didn’t), please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.

