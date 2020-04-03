Celebrity Self-Tape: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Emily Juliette Murphy Auditions for Her Dream Role in Skylight

In our first monologue submission, the actor tries out for the David Hare classic.

Musical theatre performers aren’t the only ones who self-tape. Emily Juliette Murphy, who originated the role of Delphi in the San Francisco production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1 & 2, offers her self-tape monologue to audition for her dream role as Kyra in Skylight.

In this Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles.

Murphy is also the vocal captain for Harry Potter. Prior to entering the world of Hogwarts, Murphy appeared in Off-Broadway shows such as Before We’re Gone at 13th Street Rep, Comedy of Errors at Classic Stage Company, and Hither Ditch at the Signature Center.

Please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.