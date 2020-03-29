Celebrity Self-Tape: How I Learned to Drive’s Alyssa May Gold Auditions for Her Musical Dream Role

The actor submits her self-tape for the title character in Annie.

Alyssa May Gold had been preparing to open the premiere Broadway outing of Paula Vogel’s How I Learned to Drive when New York announced the shutdown. But that won’t stop the actor from performing.

In this new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape, as so many actors are being asked to do, for their dream roles. Though currently cast in a straight play, Gold auditioned to be everyone’s favorite red-headed orphan in Annie.

“I’m five-foot-way-too-tall and 400 years too old for this role, but I'm really hoping, given the state of the world, you will consider me anyway to be your next Annie,” she says. Watch her sing “Maybe” in the self-tape above.

Please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to The Actors Fund at ActorsFund.org/Donate.

