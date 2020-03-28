Celebrity Self-Tape: Jagged Little Pill’s Kathryn Gallagher Auditions for Her Dream Role in This Jason Robert Brown Musical

The Broadway performer sings her best Cathy from The Last Five Years.

Kathryn Gallagher made her Broadway debut in the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening and now stars as Bella in the original musical Jagged Little Pill; but it’s the hope of another revival that sparked her celebrity self-tape.

In this new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles. Gallagher dreams of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years and auditions for the role of Cathy by singing “Still Hurting” in the video above.

(Coincidentally, her Jagged castmate Lauren Patten self-taped for the role of Jamie.)

Gallagher has also been featured in television’s You as Annika, and guested on series like The Flash and Indoor Boys.

If you enjoyed this video (or even if for some reason you didn’t), please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.

