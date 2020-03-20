Celebrity Self-Tape: Jagged Little Pill’s Lauren Patten Sings for Her Dream Role

Watch the actor’s moving rendition of a song from Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years—it’s not the one you think.

Lauren Patten was most recently rockin’ it out as Jo in Jagged Little Pill. Her rendition of Alanis Morissettes’s rage anthem “You Oughta Know” regularly brought the audience to their feet mid-show. (You can even watch her sing alongside Morissette in this video of their New Year’s Eve performance.) Now on hiatus, Patten cools down a bit to explore a gentler side of musical theatre.

In this new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles.

Patten decided to self-tape “for a role that I will probably never get to do,” from Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years. “But I always thought I was a little bit more of a Jamie than a Cathy, so I'm going to sing one of his songs.”

Watch her powerful version of “If I Didn’t Believe In You” in the video above, and consider donating to The Actors Fund to support entertainment professionals in this time of need.

Donate at ActorsFund.org/donate.

WATCH: Celebrity Self-Tape: Company’s Jennifer Simard Auditions for Her Dream Role