Celebrity Self-Tape: Little Known Facts’ Ilana Levine Auditions for Her Dream Role in Cabaret

The star of Broadway’s You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and host of the podcast Little Known Facts gives us her best Sally Bowles.

Ilana Levin may be stuck in quarantine, but that won’t stop her from singing. The creator and host of the long-running podcast Little Known Facts and Broadway’s former Lucy in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown recently returned to the stage in Manhattan Theatre Club’s The Perplexed. The Richard Greenberg play was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Levine is ready to start auditioning again.

As part of the new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles and Levine delivered. Here, she sings “Maybe This Time”—after a few missteps—in her audition for Sally Bowles in John Kander and Fred Ebb’s Cabaret.

Watch her self-tape audition (with help from the Peanuts gang) in he video above.

Levine has also appeared on Broadway in Wrong Mountain, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, and Jake’s Women.

If you enjoyed this video (or even if for some reason you didn’t), please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.

