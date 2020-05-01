Celebrity Self-Tape: Marisha Wallace Auditions for Her Dream Role in a Gender-Bent Aladdin

The Broadway Aladdin cast member makes her case for a female Genie with her version of “Friend Like Me.”

If Marisha Wallace had her wish granted, she would have the role of the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin. A member of the ensemble of the Broadway company, Wallace uses her celebrity self-tape to audition for this gender-bent twist on the role typically played by a male actor.

Wallace has also been seen on Broadway in Something Rotten! and the national tour of The Book of Mormon. She covered the role of Effie White in the West End production of Dreamgirls and starred in the long-running Off-Broadway show Sistas The Musical.

If you enjoyed this video, please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.