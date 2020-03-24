Celebrity Self-Tape: Mean Girls Krystina Alabado Sings for Her Dream Role in Hadestown

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Celebrity Self-Tape: Mean Girls Krystina Alabado Sings for Her Dream Role in Hadestown
By Ruthie Fierberg
Mar 24, 2020
 
While she usually plays Gretchen Wieners, Alabado dreams of Broadway’s underworld.

Krystina Alabado may be Mean Girls’ could-crack-at-any-moment Gretchen Wieners, but in her heart she is the steadfast Eurydice from Hadestown.

In this new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles. Here, Alabado sings “All I’ve Ever Known” from Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony Award-winning score—plus there’s an unexpected guest appearance at the end!

Alabado made her Broadway debut in American Idiot before appearing in the ensemble of the cult favorite American Psycho.

If you enjoyed this video (or even if for some reason you didn’t), please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to The Actors Fund at ActorsFund.org/Donate.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.