Celebrity Self-Tape: Mean Girls Krystina Alabado Sings for Her Dream Role in Hadestown

While she usually plays Gretchen Wieners, Alabado dreams of Broadway’s underworld.

Krystina Alabado may be Mean Girls’ could-crack-at-any-moment Gretchen Wieners, but in her heart she is the steadfast Eurydice from Hadestown.

In this new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles. Here, Alabado sings “All I’ve Ever Known” from Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony Award-winning score—plus there’s an unexpected guest appearance at the end!

Alabado made her Broadway debut in American Idiot before appearing in the ensemble of the cult favorite American Psycho.

If you enjoyed this video (or even if for some reason you didn’t), please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to The Actors Fund at ActorsFund.org/Donate.

