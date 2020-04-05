Celebrity Self-Tape: On Your Feet’s Mauricio Martínez Auditions for His Dream Role

The actor gives Barbra Streisand a run for her money with this song from Funny Girl.

Barbra eat your heart out. In this edition of Playbill’s Celebrity Self-Tape, Mauricio Martínez auditions for his dream role: Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

The actor, who made his Broadway debut as Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet!, belts out “Don’t Rain on My Parade” in this self-tape tryout. Martínez also played Emilio in the national tour of the Gloria Estefan bio-musical and continues to work on stage and screen.

In this new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles. Please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.