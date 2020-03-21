Celebrity Self-Tape: Original Be More Chill Star Will Roland Auditions ‘To Succeed’ in His Dream Role

The original Dear Evan Hansen cast member gives a full performance as J. Pierpont Finch.

Will Roland is doing more than surviving—he’s nailing his self-tape.

Here, Roland auditions “for the upcoming gritty Daniel Fish revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” he jests. “Our scene begins like many scenes will in the future of musical theatre: with J. Pierpont Finch washing his hands.”

In this new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles. Roland most recently starred as Jeremy Heere in Be More Chill on Broadway; he also originated the role of Jared Kleinman in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen. Currently, he can be seen in a recurring role on TV’s Billions.

Watch his self-tape audition, singing “I Believe in You” from the Frank Loesser score, above.

If you enjoyed this video (or even if for some reason you didn’t), please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.

