Celebrity Self-Tape: The Little Mermaid Star Sierra Boggess Auditions for Her Dream Role

The classic soprano takes on a different kind of role in her audition for Les Misérables.

The ethereal soprano may be best known for her time as Christine Daae in both The Phantom of the Opera and Love Never Dies, but—as it turns out—Sierra Boggess' dream role is from another musical of the ’80s British Invasion.

Here, Boggess mashes up two songs from Les Misérables in her self-tape audition for the role of Inspector Javert in this new Playbill original series asking Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles. Watch her sing above.

Boggess also originated the role of Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Broadway, for which she earned a Drama Desk nomination. She has also starred in Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, and School of Rock — The Musical on the Main Stem. Most recently, Boggess has been working two versions of Cinderella: developing Ever After, which completed its out-of-town tryout at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, and playing Cinderella in the 2019 Hollywood Bowl production of Into the Woods.

If you enjoyed this video (or even if for some reason you didn’t), please consider making a donation to support artists at this time of need by donating to Broadway Cares at BroadwayCares.org/help2020.

