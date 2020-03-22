Celebrity Self-Tape: West Side Story's Shereen Pimentel Is ‘Waving Through a Window’ as She Sings for Her Dream Role

Shereen Pimentel is Maria in the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story, directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove. Now on hiatus, Pimentel lends her passionate vocals to a song usually performed by a struggling high school student named Evan.
In this new Playbill original series, we’ve asked Broadway favorites to self-tape (as so many actors are being asked to do) for their dream roles.
Pimentel decided to self-tape her rendition of “Waving Through a Window” from Justin Paul, Benj Pasek, and Steven Levenson’s Dear Evan Hansen because, she says, "I will never play Evan Hansen.”
Watch her powerful performance in the video above, and consider donating to The Actors Fund to support entertainment professionals in this time of need.
Donate at ActorsFund.org/donate.
