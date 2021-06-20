Celia Keenan-Bolger and Ashley Park Practice Gratitude on Latest Sunday Pancakes

By Dan Meyer
Jun 20, 2021
 
The Broadway stars talk about building resilience and more.
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Ashley Park

The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes, “Ashley Park on Building Resilience and Practicing Gratitude” drops June 20. The pair explore the ways in which Tony nominee Park's own battle with cancer informed her career and activism, deepened her relationships, and offered perspective on what it means to lead with empathy.

Click here to listen.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Tony winner Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Emily in Paris</i>
Lily Collins and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris Netflix

This week, the star suggests listening to the Still Processing podcast episode with Cathy Park Hong and Krista Tippett’s On Being podcast episode, “A Life Worthy of Our Breath” with Ocean Vuong, reading the Harvard Business Review article, “To Dismantle Anti-Asian Racism, We Must Understand Its Roots” by Lily Zheng, and watching highlights of the late Marin Mazzie in The King and I.

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes are released Sundays at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

Park was most recently seen on Broadway in Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons. She scored a Tony nomination for originating the role of Gretchen Weiners in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls. Her additional credits include KPOP, Mamma Mia!, The King and I, and Sunday in the Park With George. On screen, Park currently plays Mindy in the Netflix comedy Emily in Paris. Up next, she will next appear in the film Mr Malcom’s List.

Visit the Farmers Market with Mean Girls’ Ashley Park

Visit the Farmers Market with Mean Girls’ Ashley Park

The Tony Award nominee takes us inside one of her favorite traditions, giving a glimpse at how she enjoys summer in New York City.

11 PHOTOS
Mean Girls’ Ashley Park utilizes the warm summer weather to visit the farmers market, an activity she developed a love of with her family while growing up. Marc J. Franklin
“The farmers market every Saturday morning is something I grew up with. I’m from Ann Harbor, Michigan and that is something the city really prides itself on: locally grown and local markets.” Marc J. Franklin
“I love living in the city. It was never like I needed to escape but whenever I see a farmers market, I will always walk through it,” Park explains. “Even if it’s just a couple of stands, it makes me so happy!” Marc J. Franklin
"Also, I love color and brightness and light. [In New York], all you see is concrete—I miss greenery. And a farmers market is the most color you get in the city!" Marc J. Franklin
Ashley Park Marc J. Franklin
"I especially love [the Tucker Square Greenmarket] because it reminds me of The King and I. Every Thursday and Saturday, whenever I would walk from my apartment to The King and I, I’d always stop by." Marc J. Franklin
Park values the human interactions made while supporting local business and meeting with the vendors. “If I can, I love to take some cash out and go. It’s something different. Everything is with a card now. [While shopping locally], you can really have an interaction with somebody.” Marc J. Franklin
Tucker Square Greenmarket
Tucker Square Greenmarket Marc J. Franklin
Park’s desire for human connection extends to the audiences at Mean Girls, and Park notes the range of patrons who all flock to the theatre together to beat the heat. “It’s summer vacation! We have a lot more young audiences who are out of school and adult audiences who are off work, and they’re so excited!” Marc J. Franklin
Park may be busy with her hit musical, but she still holds the season dear. “Summer in New York is summer in New York. You know what it means when you’ve lived here. There is no way to really describe it!” Marc J. Franklin
