Celia Keenan-Bolger and Ashley Park Practice Gratitude on Latest Sunday Pancakes

The Broadway stars talk about building resilience and more.

The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes, “Ashley Park on Building Resilience and Practicing Gratitude” drops June 20. The pair explore the ways in which Tony nominee Park's own battle with cancer informed her career and activism, deepened her relationships, and offered perspective on what it means to lead with empathy.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Tony winner Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

This week, the star suggests listening to the Still Processing podcast episode with Cathy Park Hong and Krista Tippett’s On Being podcast episode, “A Life Worthy of Our Breath” with Ocean Vuong, reading the Harvard Business Review article, “To Dismantle Anti-Asian Racism, We Must Understand Its Roots” by Lily Zheng, and watching highlights of the late Marin Mazzie in The King and I.

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes are released Sundays at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

Park was most recently seen on Broadway in Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons. She scored a Tony nomination for originating the role of Gretchen Weiners in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls. Her additional credits include KPOP, Mamma Mia!, The King and I, and Sunday in the Park With George. On screen, Park currently plays Mindy in the Netflix comedy Emily in Paris. Up next, she will next appear in the film Mr Malcom’s List.

