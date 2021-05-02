Celia Keenan-Bolger and Erika Henningsen Discuss Small Acts of Service in Latest Sunday Pancakes

The Broadway stars explore making systemic change over time.

The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes, featuring Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen, drops May 2. In “Small Acts of Service Over a Sustained Amount of Time,” the Broadway stars—and alumni of University of Michigan's musical theatre program—share their process of learning how and when to take up space and the ways in which you can sustain small daily actions toward larger systemic change.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

This week, the Tony winner suggests exploring the interactive New York Times piece “They Believe in Ambitious Women. But They Also See The Costs”; reading the Forge article “The Worst Mindset To Have When Fighting Racism” by Emily PG Erikson; listening to this episode of The Cut podcast with trans author Torrey Peters, where she discusses her new book, Detransition Baby and how the common feeling of “failing at gender” can bridge divides between cis and trans women; and reading Exit West by Mohsin Hamid, which made Erika and Celia realize that they had very similar taste in books.

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes are released Sundays at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

Henningsen most recently played Cady Heron in the original Broadway cast of Mean Girls and was set to appear in the new musical Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center Theater, though performances did not begin prior to the coronavirus shutdown. She made her Broadway debut as Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Miserables and can be seen as Kim Ravenal in the PBS Special of Show Boat: Live from Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic. She is slated to appear in Peacock's upcoming series Girls5Eva and Amazon's original comedy Harlem. The star recently founded the First Time Voters' Club in partnership with Producing Blue to encourage young voters in involvement in the political sector and is an ambassador for the non-profit organization, She’s The First.

