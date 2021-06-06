Celia Keenan-Bolger and Javier Muñoz Celebrate Pride on the Latest Sunday Pancakes

The Hamilton star shares his coming out journey and experience living with HIV.

The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes, “Javier Muñoz and Standing in Awe of Humanity,” drops June 6. Together, the pair celebrate Pride month as Munoz shares his coming out journey, experience living with HIV, and how others can uplift the next generation. In addition, they explore the parallels between the AIDS epidemic and the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

This week, the star suggests reading The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai; watching the short documentary Short Fuse, about Danny Sotomayor; listening to Slate’s What’s Next podcast episode “Larry Kramer Wouldn’t Be Quiet;” and learning about Javier Muñoz Day. Listeners should also consider donating to GMHC , Broadway Green Alliance , or Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS .

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes are released Sundays at 9 AM ET.

Muñoz is a performer and activist whose body of work spans theatre, film, and television. He is best known for co-creating the role of, and starring as, Alexander Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton on Broadway. He got his break starring as Usnavi in In the Heights on Broadway, also created by Miranda. Up next, the star will appear in the indie feature Monuments. On the TV side, he’s appeared on Shadowhunters, Blindspot, Quantico, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and will soon be heard voicing the character of Ohm on Disney’s upcoming animated series Eureka. Recent theater credits include The New Englanders at MTC and in the North American premiere of Stephen Lloyd Helper’s A Sign of the Times. Muñoz is also an outspoken activist for LGBTQIA+ rights and a Global Ambassador for (RED), which fights to end HIV/AIDS. The star was honored with the OUT100 "Breakout of the Year" award in 2016, as well as the Howard Ashman Award by the Gay Men's Health Crisis. He now serves on the Board of GMHC as well.

