Celia Keenan-Bolger and Joshua Henry Discuss Faith and Inspiration on Latest Sunday Pancakes

By Dan Meyer
May 23, 2021
 
The Broadway stars explore how spirituality can offer solace in troubling times.
The latest episode of Celia Keenan-Bolger’s podcast Sunday Pancakes, “How A Relationship To Faith Can Help Us Grow with Joshua Henry,” drops May 23. Together, the Tony winners explore how faith can be a source of inspiration and solace, especially this past year as Henry unexpectedly found himself becoming the father of twins during the pandemic.

Click here to listen.

In addition to the one-on-one discussion, Keenan-Bolger continues her weekly round-up of what she’s reading, watching, and listening to as well as any specific works that help enhance and contextualize the listening experience.

Joshua Henry in the 2018 Broadway revival of Carousel
Joshua Henry in the 2018 Broadway revival of Carousel Julieta Cervantes

This week, the star suggests reading You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience, edited by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown, and Melissa Eisler’s Chopra.com article, “5 Ways to Cultivate Faith When Times Are Tough.” In addition, Keenan-Bolger recommends listening to Brené Brown’s Unlocking Us podcast episode “Brené with David Eagleman on The Inside Story of the Ever-Changing Brain” and checking out Henry's debut EP Guarantee. Check out the music video for the title track here.

New episodes of Sunday Pancakes are released Sundays at 9 AM ET. You can listen and subscribe at Playbill.com/SundayPancakes and everywhere podcasts are available. The podcast is produced by Plate Spinner Productions, edited and mixed by Apples and Oranges Arts, and distributed by Playbill.

Henry is known for his Tony-nominated turn in Scottsboro Boys and as Aaron Burr in both the touring and Chicago companies of Hamilton. He made his stage debut as Judas in Godspell at the Paper Mill Playhouse, followed by his Broadway debut in In the Heights. Other Broadway credits include American Idiot, Porgy and Bess, Bring It On: The Musical, Violet, Shuffle Along, and most recently as Billy Bigelow in the revival of Carousel.

